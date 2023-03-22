Obituaries » James E. Gracey

Burial Date: April 15, 2023
Christ Church United Church of Christ
15 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue
Ft. Thomas, KY 41075
April 15, 12 p.m.

James “Jim” Edward Gracey, 78, of Fort Thomas, passed away on March 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Jim was born April 19, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Carl Edward Gracey and Rosie (Ramsey) Gracey. Jim graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio, where he was recently inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame, and Eastern Kentucky University. He taught and coached at Dayton High School in Dayton, Kentucky, before becoming an optician, opening his own store, Sharonville Optical. Jim’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he was his children’s and grandchildren’s greatest fan. Jim also loved watching sporting events especially Ohio State football, the Bengals, and the Cincinnati Reds. Jim loved his family dearly and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (nee Lyons) Gracey of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, daughter, Krista (Joe) Hack of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, son, Steve (Lesley-Ann) Gracey of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, grandsons, Drew and Ben Hack, granddaughter, Mackinnon Gracey, and grandsons, Noah, Gabriel, and Graham Gracey. Jim is predeceased by his sister Dixie Nell Roach, and brother Bill Gracey. A visitation starting at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 pm will be held at Christ United Church of Christ, 15 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, on Saturday, April15, 2023. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 15 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.