James Ellis Fain, 81, of Independence, KY, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital Louisville, KY. James was born February 18, 1940, in Berea, KY. He was a retired engineer for the CSX Railroad and a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. James was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Gloria Faye (Pitts) Fain. He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Fain (nee Ramsey); three children, Jeff (Charle’) Fain, Shawn (Andre) Rusch and Kim (Tim) Griffin; four siblings, Charlotte (Hank) Loudermilk, Oscar (Helen) Fain, Lloyd (Janice) Fain, and Joe (Judy) Fain; nine grandchildren: Chelsea Trogdon(Griffin)Jeffery Fain, Nicholas Fain, Mckenzie Rusch, Hunter Griffin, Camden Rusch, Bree Fain, Mason Rusch and Logan Fain. Visitation Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 1237 Rocky View, Cold Spring, KY 41076 from 2:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 5:00 PM. Interment will be private in Elmwood Cemetery, Mount Vernon, KY. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church.