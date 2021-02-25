A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

James E. Coyle

February 25, 2021

Burial Date: March 4, 2021

Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY March 4, 1 - 1:30 p.m.

Coyle, James Earl, Passed away at his home surround by his family on February 25, 2021.

Obituary is pending at this time.

Visitation will be March 4, 2021 from 11:00 a – 1:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere, Ky. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 Pm. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Verona, Ky.



