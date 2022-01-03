Obituaries » James E. Baker

James Edward Baker, 53, passed away on January 3rd, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas surrounded by his family. He was born on October 21st, 1968, in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Ira and Wilma Baker. He married Terri Stewart on November 19th, 1996, at the Campbell County courthouse. James worked as a Truck Driver for 26 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family but was always the happiest when he was fishing. He is survived by his children Tabitha, Timothy, and Taylor Baker, his wife Terri Baker and his siblings Bessie, Elijah, and Ira Baker. James was preceded in death by His parents Ira and Wilma Baker and his sister Diana Barnett. A gathering will be held on Friday, January 14th, 2022, from 3pm to 4pm with a service held at 4pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home at 822 York Street Newport KY. If you would like to send flowers you can send them to the funeral home above.