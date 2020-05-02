Obituaries » James D. Willoughby

Services are private.

James David Willoughby, age 39, of Crittenden, KY, passed away Saturday in a RZR side by side accident in Dry Ridge, KY. David was the owner of Willoughby Tree Service. He loved dirt racing, riding his side by side, camping, being around his many friends and most of all spending time with his family. His grandfather, Vernon Willoughby preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Renee Armstrong Willoughby; son, Dylan James Willoughby, parents, James Edward & Terry Willoughby; brothers, Daniel Willoughby and Kyle Willoughby (Amber); grandparents, Elaine Willoughby and Bill and Shirley Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his family at Walton American Legion Post #277. A “Curbside Condolence” visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Those who wish to provide support to the family may drive past and view David and offer condolences from the safety of their own vehicles. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are not permitted to exit their vehicles to pay respects or congregate on the premises. Services will be private.