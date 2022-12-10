Obituaries » James D. Mullen

Cremation has taken place.

James Dale Mullen (Jim) 90, of Erlanger passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was preceded in death by his parents John and Goldie Mullen of Covington, brothers John Mullen of South Carolina and Ronald Mullen of Erlanger, sister-in-law Mary Louise Edwards (Dave) of Batavia. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years Joyce Ann Mullen (Ostendorf), sons Jeffrey Dale Mullen (Cheryl), Joseph David Mullen (Kathy) and daughter Jacqueline Dawn Mullen-Kaylor (Jeff) and grandchildren Justin Marshall, Dakota Mullen, Hannah Robison (Allen) and Zachary Carnes (Evanis) along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim grew up in Covington where he enjoyed playing baseball and softball before joining the United States Army where he served in the Korean War. Jim married his wife Joyce in 1960 and moved to Erlanger in 1963. He was a union printer and Joyce worked for CVG. They raised their children in Erlanger where Jim enjoyed taking his kids and neighborhood kids on picnics, to the drive-in and ball games. Jim always enjoyed having a house where everyone felt comfortable coming over, rather for a meal, to go swimming or just a place to stay. Jim enjoyed playing pool and cards but most of all playing golf. Jim lived an amazing 90 years where he experienced many changes in his life from TV’s to telephones. Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, proud father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, a good friend and most of all a great man