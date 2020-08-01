Obituaries » James D. Linton

Burial Date: August 7, 2020

James David Linton, 55, of Erlanger, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was an employee of Newlywed Foods in Erlanger. James loved fishing, hunting and having a good time and especially loved his two dogs Blue and Cricket. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Joan Linton.

Survivors include his wife Dot Baker Linton; three daughters Wanda Linton, Crista (Doug) Sexton and Joan Meese; two sons Ron (Heather) Brookover and Cary (Anne) Meese; three grandchildren Michael, Ethan and Clayton; also survived by several siblings and many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 and funeral service 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.