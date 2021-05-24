Obituaries » James D. Huff

Burial Date: May 28, 2021

James Dennis Huff, Sr. passsed away on May 24, 2021 a St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was a mechanic for Miami Margarine Co. until 1996 and then for Kahn’s until his retirement in 2002. Upon retirement, he enjoyed fishing at his daughter’s home in Morning View, KY Most of all, he enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois, his children Kim (Tom) Carson, Jim Jr., and Steve (Rhonda) Huff and his siter Phylis Foley. He also leaves behind grandchildren Tama (Nick) Wagner, Sean (Lisa) Ginn, Derek (Sarah) Ginn, Sleax Fitzpatrick, Kelly Fizpatrick, Jason Huff and Jenna Huff, as well as his great grandchildren Dalton Ginn, Nicholas Wagner, Isla Wagner, Wes Ginn, Will Ginn and several nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger and he will be deeply missed. He was friend to everyone, would smile and say hi to anyone he came across. He would not hesitate to help anyone he could. He loved to fish. He would spend all day every day fishing if he could, even if he didn’t catch one fish. He was a skilled mechanic. He could fix anything he put his hands on. If he didn’t know how to fix something, he woud not stop thinking about it until he figured it out. If he didn’t have the tool to fix something, he would make hs own. He loved his family more than anything in the world and cherished every momen spent with them. He made this knosn every time we saw him. He made everyone in out famiy feel special. Vistitation 10AM Firday, Macy 28 until hour of service at 12 Noon at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Inc., 5645 Taylor Milll Road Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.