James Donald Gutapfel, 87, Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Coldspring Transitional Care. Jim was born January 11, 1934, in Cold Spring, KY. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Jim retired from the former Lakeside Place Nursing Home, Highland Heights, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Gutapfel; his parents, John and Mildred (nee Frey) Gutapfel; siblings: Anna Kramer, Amelia Yates, Elizabeth Heiert, Marcella Born, Harold, Bill, Raymond, and Jack Gutapfel. He is survived by his nephew, Thomas (Della) Kramer and many more nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family.