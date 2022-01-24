Obituaries » James D. Gleason

Burial Date: January 29, 2022
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location
45 North Main Street
Walton, KY
Jan. 29, 1 p.m.

James David Gleason, age 63, of Crittenden, KY, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a self-employed Accountant and an active member Walton United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed golfing, swimming, and spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren). His father, John Gleason and his sister, Denise Gleason, both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 33 years), Paula J. Gleason; children, Nicole Ryan (Tyler) and Zachary Gleason; mother, Betty Gleason; siblings, Pat Bukosky (Rick), Gary Gleason (Amy), Bernie Gleason (Tina), John Gleason, and Robert Gleason (Peggy); and grandchildren, Jameson and Charlotte Ryan. Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY. Memorials may be made to Walton United Methodist Church, to be used for the Goshorn Missionaries, 68 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094.