Burial Date: May 27, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 27, 2 p.m.

James “Jim” Douglas Feldhaus, 81, of Petersburg, KY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Jim was born on April 5, 1942 to the late Ralph and Jane Feldhaus in Rabbit Hash, KY. A member of East Bend Baptist Church, Jim lived his whole life in the Rabbit Hash, Belleview, and Burlington communities of Boone County and graduated from Boone County High School in 1961.

Jim worked for the Boone County Parks Department, Ammon Landscape, Boone County Public Schools, and most recently as a driver for Trapp’s Water Service. He also owned and operated his own landscaping business, Wind Ridge Turf & Landscape, for over 15 years. Before joining the Parks Department, he spent his youth working on the farms around Burlington, was a volunteer for Burlington’s Fire Department, and fed the community as a skilled butcher for the local store. Upon joining the parks department in the early seventies, he was instrumental in the design and supervision of building Boone Woods Park.

Jim never met a stranger and could spend hours sharing stories with anyone who was willing to listen. Working for Trapp’s gave him the opportunity to meet new friends and share the history of Boone County with new residents.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jane Feldhaus, and his siblings,

Pauline Parmer, Florence Richardson, Lewis Feldhaus, and Kenneth “Bud” Feldhaus.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia Louise Feldhaus (nee Barnes), and his

children, Doug Feldhaus and Colleen (Jake) McCormick. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Cody, Cassidy, and Mason, and great-grandson, Brantley.

Visitation for Jim will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 12:00PM-2:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. His life celebration will follow the visitation at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.