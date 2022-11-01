Obituaries » James C. McCarthy

James Claybourne “Rosco” McCarthy, 69, of Independence, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. He was born January 25, 1953, in Covington, a son of the late Camillus Paul McCarthy and Joann Irene Berry Cooper. He was a retired Machine Operator with Meyer Tool and attended St. Patrick’s Church with his family. He was a very talented musician, woodworker, singer, songwriter and he loved spending time with his granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lipscomb McCarthy; his son, Brian S. McCarthy (Veronica L.); his daughter, Angela R. Lanigan; brothers Paul Thomas McCarthy (Belinda); Stewart McCarthy (Karen); Charlie McCarthy (Ann); Stanley Cooper (Monica); Steve Cooper (Susan); sisters Rose Hyland, Barbara McCarthy and Dee Prather (Joe) and his stepfather, Charles Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his son in law, Terry Lanigan and three brothers, Doug, Kenny and Paul McCarthy. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 4, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with Father Jeff VonLehman officiating, where visitation will be held from 11-1 PM, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.