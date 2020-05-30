Obituaries » James C. Jerauld

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 76 times















Mr. James Charles Jerauld, age 63 of Tyler Trail, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Saturday at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the Fiancé of Donna Bundy of Corbin, Kentucky. He was the father of Jason Jerauld and Dawn Jerauld both of Florence, Kentucky and Dwayne Jerauld of Petersburg, Kentucky. He was the brother of Robert Jerauld, John Jerauld and Sandra Forehan all of Florence, Kentucky and Alice Lassiter of Covington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Ellen Tanner Jerauld and by three brothers, William Jerauld, Thomas Jerauld and Donald Jerauld.

He was of the Baptist faith and the founder of D & J Towing in Corbin, Kentucky. He loved classic car shows and operating a tow truck.

Following the wishes of Mr. James Charles Jerauld, the family has requested all services be PRIVATE.