Obituaries » James C. Hedgecock

Burial Date: December 30, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 30, 1 p.m.

James C. Hedgecock, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Linda and Bob Gruner, and grandchildren Nicole (Alex) and Alex of Louisville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death in 2005 by his wife of 53 years, Alberta; his parents, Charles and Elva Hedgecock, and his brothers, HC and Frank Hedgecock. James will be remembered for his love for his family and gardening. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the genuine acts of kindness shown by close neighbors. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 11AM – 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Willow Baptist Church, P.O. Box 395, Brooksville, KY 41004.