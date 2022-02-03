Obituaries » James C. Eck

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: February 9, 2022 Lakeside Presbyterian 2690 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, 41017 Feb. 9, 3 p.m.

James “Jim” Carter Eck, 73, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Jim was born August 20, 1948 in Ashland, OH to the late James C. and Wanda Eck. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. Jim was a Purple Heart recipient and a true patriot; even after his time in the service he had a deep respect for the brave men and women who continue to fight for our country. Jim also enjoyed being part of a community; he and his wife were members of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside, KY, and the Fort Mitchell Country Club. Jim was a loving man with an infectious smile; he was a true gentleman and he will be remembered for always being kind. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling with his family and friends. Jim was a true family man, and he loved being a grandad. His grandchildren brought him enormous joy and he was their biggest fan. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Harvey Eck, his beloved children; James Robert (Jentry) Eck, and Jennifer (Rob) Amos, his cherished grandchildren; Caroline and Kate Amos, and Campbell, Griffin, and Grayden Eck, his dear brothers; Jeff (Melanie) Eck, and Joel (Robyn) Eck, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial visitation will be held for Jim on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 2690 Dixie Hwy, Lakeside Park, KY 41017. Due to current Covid regulations at the church mask will be required. Immediately following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM at the Church. Immediately following the funeral service, friends and family are encouraged to continue celebrating Jim’s life at the Fort Mitchell Country Club, 250 Fort Mitchell Ave, Fort Mitchell, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to Lakeside Presbyterian Church at the address listed above.