James Colin Devlin, 62, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Queens, NY, on May 7, 1960, he was the son of the late John and Helen Devlin. In 1983, James married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Michelle. James was a dedicated father who devoted his life to providing for his children by working for Delta Airlines for 32 years while running a successful remodeling business, a concession stand business and a vending machine business, just to name a few. He loved nothing more than grilling out in his backyard (lovingly referred to as the Devlin Oasis), drinking a cold beer and listening to his loud rock music. James also enjoyed spending time at his lake house, which brought him so much joy and fulfillment in the last years of his life. He and his wife and children remodeled it to make a gathering place for his loved ones and a lasting legacy for his family. His legacy will live on in the generosity and kindness he’s instilled in his children and grandchildren and his expert craftsmanship that is featured throughout Northern Kentucky. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister: Jeanne Reese; brother: Brian Devlin; mother-in-law: Rosalie Cangelosi and beloved granddaughter: Mattie Devlin. James is survived by the 3 great loves of his life: his beloved wife of 39 years: Michelle Devlin; Children: Denise Devlin and husband Anthony, Kyle Devlin and wife Stephanie and Keith Devlin and wife Lindsay and grandchildren who referred to him as “Pop Pop”: Elijah, Easton, Mila, Alexandra, Maddox and Gabriella; sister: Peggy Sharp and brother: Jack Devlin. Services will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, The Devlin family requests donations be made to the National CMV Foundation at NationalCMV.org or the Children’s Cancer Foundation at ChildrensCancerFoundation.org.