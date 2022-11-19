Obituaries » James C. Burns

Services are private.

James Clayton Burns, 85, of Burlington passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home.

James was born on August 24, 1937 in Kettle Island, Kentucky (Bell County) to Hargis and Victoria (Sutton) Burns. James retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a financial analyst and he had also worked in the Postal Family Credit Union. He was a longtime member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, a Kentucky Colonel and he enjoyed fishing and reading.

James was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Pete Burns and Larry Burns.

Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Janet L. (Grubbs) Burns who he married on November 5, 1960; daughter, Kimberly (Glenn) Jackson; son, Kevin (Tracey) Burns; sisters, Sandy Reeves and Melody (Phil) Littrell; brother, Jack Burns; sister in law, Betty Burns; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are Private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery, Bright, Indiana. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, KY 41005