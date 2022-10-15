Obituaries » James Brown, Jr.

Burial Date: October 19, 2022 First Baptist Church 1007 Garvey Ave Elsmere, KY Oct. 19, 12 p.m.

Brown, James Jr., 80 of Elsmere, KY., passed away on October 15,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. James was an Engineer for CSX Railroad. He is preceded in death by his Parents; James and Luella Brown. James is survived by his Son; Devin Pinkelton, Daughters; Christina Brown, Shelisa Frost, Wendy Brown, Victoria Brown, and 16 Grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday October 19, 2022 at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church, Elsmere, KY. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.