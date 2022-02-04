Obituaries » James B. Walton

James Bruce Walton, 76, passed away on February 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1945, in Cincinnati Ohio to the late John Walton and May (Dave) Verkamp. James attended Dayton High School. James is survived in death by his fiancé Cheryl Shipp, daughters Melissa (Tony) Perkins, Jamie (Charlie) Mays, Michelle (Chris) Heckle, Tracy Fritz, Leslie (Mike) Weeger and Dana (Scott) Fahey. He also had a daughter Julie Eastin who passed away in 2019. He had 5 brothers and 2 sisters. James worked at Mike Sells for 10 years, before retiring in 2005. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his brothers. He was a proud member of the United States Army for 23 years and retired as a Master Sargent. Jim was a family man and loved with all his heart. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He has 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A gathering will be held on Thursday February 10th. Visitation will be from 5-7 service immediately following at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home on York Street in Newport KY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.