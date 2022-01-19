Obituaries » James A. Kidney, Jr.

Burial Date: January 26, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 26, 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 342 times















James A. Kidney, Jr., age 71, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, entered Eternal Life on January 19, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He was born on July 11, 1950, to James A. Kidney, Sr. and Jean Rogers Kidney, who both preceded him in death. He was the father of several children, including Patricia (Kevin) Tobergte, Jennifer (Danny) Werner, Susan Kidney, Emily Kidney, Patrick Janovic and Sara Cole. He has now been reunited with his beloved son, Robbie Kidney, who predeceased him. He is survived by three siblings, Patsy (Dick) Lang, Ruth (Phil) Johnson and Danny Kidney. He was the grandfather of Megan, Emma, Matthew, Tabitha, and Christopher, and the great-grandfather of Ella. He leaves behind his loving companion and colleague Andrea Janovic. His generosity and loyalty will be greatly missed by his spouse, Paula. He was a graduate of Newport High School, Class of 1968, and had deep affection for all his classmates, teachers and friends. He was an active athlete and at the time of his death was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. He graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree, and obtained his juris doctor degree in 1978 from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He spent most of his legal career as a solo practitioner and became a skilled attorney, having spent over 44 years in the profession, serving thousands of clients from all walks of life. He was honored to have represented figures from the worlds of politics, entertainment and sports and kept friends entertained with stories of his legal trials and triumphs over the years. Jim served the community on the OKI Regional Council of Governments, as an attorney for the City of Highland Heights, as a member of the Newport Board of Education, and as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University. He was a guest lecturer at all Cincinnati area universities. He ran as a candidate for United States Congress in 1998, as well as for local public offices. He was honored by the Governor of Kentucky with a commission as Kentucky Colonel. Jim was an accomplished artist, and his paintings will survive as a testament to his love of Kentucky life. Jim was a man of many interests and was an expert in the assassinations of President Lincoln and President Kennedy and loved nothing more than debating these topics with friends and family. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 26th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, 104 E 7th St., Covington, KY 41011, so those in our community who might not be able to afford legal representation may be served. Jim truly believed in fighting for “truth, justice and the American Way” and would be very honored you chose to assist your community in his memory.