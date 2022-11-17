Obituaries » James A. Kentley

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: November 23, 2022 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 Nov. 23, 10 a.m.

James “Jim” Albert Kentley, 86, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Walpole, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY, surrounded by his family. Jim retired from Boston Gear Works after 45 years of service. Additionally, Jim was a member of St. Timothy Parish, a 4thDegree member of the Knights of Columbus and past Grand Knight of the Walpole Knights of Columbus Council #1319 and Father Bealer Knights of Columbus Council #3908. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Jim had a lifelong passion of breeding tropical fish, as well as gardening. His most notable passion was his homebrewed beers that he enjoyed sharing with friends and family. In retirement he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his workshop.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Bertha Kentley; his brother, David Kentley; his brothers-in-law, Robert Field and Francis McCarthy; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy McCarthy.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Tina Kentley; his children, Brian Kentley, Lynda (Rodney) Hudgins, Denise (Ed) MacKillop, Gary (Christie) Kentley, and Jim (Krista) Kentley; his siblings, Francis (Ruth) Kentley, George (Kathy) Kentley, Mary Field, and Claire (Steve) Hughes; his sister-in-law, Arlene (Thomas “Skippy”) Bernhard; and his brother-in-law, Arthur (Linda) McCarthy.

Jim also leaves behind his grandchildren, Johnathan, Rachel, Hannah, Ethan, Sarah, Ally, and Avery.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Department of Veterans Affairs, Ohio, Cincinnati VAMC (539) or Knights of Columbus Father Bealer Council # 3908 605 Lytle Ave. Elsmere, KY 41017.