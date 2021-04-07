Obituaries » James A. Groeschen

Burial Date: April 13, 2021

James “Jim” Anthony Groeschen, 78, of Burlington, KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Rosedale Manor in Latonia, KY. Jim worked as a draftsman for General Electric for 37 years. He was a gentle, laid-back, and kind man who loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Juliette Groschen; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Gadker; his brother-in-law, Eugene McKenney; and his nephew Kevin Gadker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Groeschen (nee McKenney); his children, Jamie (Chris) Vasseur, and Bill (Gina) Groeschen.

He was a proud grandfather to his beloved grandchildren, Sara (Brennan), Abby, and Christopher Edmondson, Jennifer (Gene) Simpson, Juliette (Luke Riggs) Shields, Anthony (Sarah) Groeschen, and Haley Groeschen; and his great-grandchildren, Ryker, Aspen, Hayes, Gene 5th, and Lucy, who were the joy of his life.

Visitation for Jim will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 9:30AM-11:30AM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Home and Event Center in Burlington, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 or The Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090.