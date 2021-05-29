Obituaries » James A. Doepker

Burial Date: June 2, 2021 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 June 2, 10 - 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















James Aloysius “Jim” Doepker, 75, of Ft. Thomas passed away on Saturday, May 29th at his residence. Jim was a Structural Engineer and started his own business, J.A. Doepker Associates Inc. He was also a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas. Jim was an involved member of his community. He was a Fort Thomas City Councilman, on the board of the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Parish Council and was active in many other organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert & Catherine (nee. Bonhaus) Doepker and brother Bill Doepker. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Darcy (nee. Alerding) Doepker; son, James (Candace) Doepker; daughters, Kimberly (Charles) Alford, Carrie (Brian) Harrity, Christie (Tony) Ott & Janie (Tyson) Swartz; 13 grandchildren, Alison, Brooke, James, Ellie, Abby, Anna, Sara, Caroline, Luke, Lexi, Sloan, Finley & Arden; sisters, Kay (Vern) Grothaus & Mary (Cam) Draper and brother, Steve Doepker. Visitation will be held at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue on Tuesday, June 1st from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Parish on Wednesday, June 2nd at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diocesan Center for Children & Families, 75 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.