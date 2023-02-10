Obituaries » Jake O. Thornton, Sr.

Burial Date: February 17, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 17, 12 p.m.

Jake Olen Thornton Sr., age 71, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his residence. Jake was born in Foster, KY on July 18, 1951 to parents, Okey and Gladys. Jake was a retired union worker who specialized in maintaining heavy equipment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a highly skilled trap shooter. Jake loved making people smile and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Thornton; step-son, Patrick Simminger; sister, Patricia Nickoson. He is survived by his son, Jake Thornton Jr. (Jennifer); three daughters: Carol Meyer (Daryl), Treasa Maxedon (Tony) and Kelly Henson (Brad); brother, Frank Thornton; three sisters: Mildred Hiles, Bonnie Jarvis and Thelma Meadows (Roger); grandchildren: Paul, Jacob Tyler, Dylan, Kayla, Megan, Ivy, Milo, Wyatt and Owen. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10AM to 12PM with Funeral Services immediately following at Alexandria Funeral Home. To help offset the cost of funeral expenses memorial donations are suggested to Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001.