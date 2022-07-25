Obituaries » Jake C. Turner

Jakie “Jake” Charles Turner, 77, of Verona, KY passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Boonesprings Care Center in Union, KY. He was born September 26, 1944 in Middlesboro, KY. Jake worked and retired from General Motors after 23 plus years of service. He was a jack-of-all-trades and he could fix or build anything. Jake also had a passion for restoring old cars and he loved to tinker in the garage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Stella Turner, and his brother, Boby Turner. Jake is survived by his loving wife, Rita Turner, his children: Carol Turner and Mike Turner, his stepdaughter, Shelley (Bradley) Reece, his brothers: Tom (Pat) Turner and Wayne Turner, 6 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. It was Jake’s wishes to be cremated and services will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.