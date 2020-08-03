Obituaries » Jairi C. Hoffman

Burial Date: August 10, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Jairi Carissimi Hoffman, 94 years of age, passed away, with family at her side, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Jairi was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 29, 1926 to her late parents, Vincent Carissimi and Eva Ragusa Carissimi. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Chuck, Sam, Vince and Frank Carissimi. Jairi’s memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Jill Carissimi and Reyan Jardine (Dave); son, Jimmie Hoffman, brother, Dave Carissimi, grandchildren, Jaide Privitar (Jamie), Sheli Mason (Roger), Nikki Ramsey (Tony), Jimmie Hoffman, Jr., Kevin Hoffman, Jillian Perry (Harry); and great-grandchildren Mya and Aaron. Jairi will be remembered as an amazing woman that loved her family dearly. She loved interior design and particularly decorating for Christmas. She enjoyed sewing, music, dance, fashion, and collecting various collectables. Visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42 Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. In honor of Jairi’s love of fashion and the colors of black and white, all attendees are encouraged to wear their best black and white clothing. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street # 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing will be required for anyone entering the funeral home.