Jaelin M. Schumacher

Burial Date: July 31, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY July 31, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 43 times















Jaelin Michael Schumacher, beloved son of Lisa and Jimmy Boling of Owenton, passed away

Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Jaelin was a talented baseball player and a beloved son, grandson,

brother, nephew, and cousin. He enjoyed the outdoors like hunting and fishing. Jaelin’s smile lit

up every room. His hugs were always big ones. Jaelin was so intelligent that it was inimidiating

to others. He loved books and learning about the stock market. He enjoyed family events and

playing cards with his uncles. Though quiet, Jaelin was the best at playing pranks on everyone.

Scaring his little cousins was his favorite. Jaelin’s love for dogs was deep (especially German

Shepherds). Jaelin has touched all our lives in someway for the better and he will be loved and

missed by all. Soar high our baby boy for we will seen you again one day

He is survived by his sister Katelin Boling, Grandparents Paul and Victoria Schumacher, as

well as His aunts and uncles. Shane and Michael Iles, Wayne and Susan Iles, Jerry Iles and

Emily Whitford, Shannon and Tammy Boling, Billy Boling and Hubie and Tiffany Rice. As well as

15 cousins and 2 nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday July 31, 2021 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 2:00.