Obituaries » Jacquelyn Richardson Bauer

Burial Date: March 1, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 1, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 18 times















Jacquelyn “Jackie” Richardson (nee Bauer), 92, of Melbourne, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home. She was born on May 26, 1930, in Dayton KY. Jackie was a retired Bank teller and a member of Saint Mary Parish. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Richardson, a son, James Richardson and her parents, Samuel and Mercedes (nee Rose) Bauer. She is survived by 5 children: Tom (Pauline) Richardson, Bob (Laura) Richardson, Carol (Dan) Christen, Connie (Charlie) Pangburn and Judy Carpenter; brother, Sam (Joan) Bauer; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Cultivating Legacy Capital Campaign, C\0 St Mary of the Assumption Church or St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017.