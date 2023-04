Obituaries » Jacquelyn R. Thornton

Burial Date: April 24, 2023

Jacquelyn Rose Thornton (nee NeSmith), 92, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood, KY. Jackie was born April 3, 1931, in Wheeling, WV. She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, KY and the Red Hat Society. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Thornton and her parents, Madison and Ella (Earls) NeSmith. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Terri) Thornton; five grandchildren: Amanda (Nathan) Davis, Zack (Beth) Thornton, Cassie (Pat) Nerl, Zane Thornton and Isaac Thornton; six great grandchildren: Cora Thornton, Piper Nerl, Everett Thornton, Maverick Nerl, Abraham Davis and Isaiah Davis. Graveside service 2:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Persimmon Grove Cemetery, 10471 Persimmon Grove Pike, Alexandria, Kentucky, 41001.