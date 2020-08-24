Obituaries » Jacquelyn C. Hollin

Jacquelyn C. Hollin (Spille) , age 77 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents John Henry Spille and Mary Frances Adams. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her Sister, Barbara Sparks (Bill) .Daughters Robin Hollin (Jason) and Tanya Ballou. Grandchildren Eric and Robbie Holtzclaw, Shaina, Bryce and Pierce Ballou . Great Grandchildren Isabella and Jackson Daniel Holtzclaw, Three nephews and two nieces and many other friends. (Dee, Danny, Jenna, Kathy). Celebration of life will be on September 13, 2020. Serving the family is Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes.