Obituaries » Jacquelyn Baker Carr

Burial Date: April 18, 2023 St. Paul's United Church of Christ 1 N. Jefferson St. Alexandria, KY 41001 April 18, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Jacquelyn Baker (nee Carr), 90, of Butler, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born January 15, 1933 in Spottsville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Carr Stevens and Jack Carr and brothers, Bruce Carr and Tom Carr. Jackie is survived by daughter Sandi (Donnie) Wilder; sons, Tim (Kathryn) Baker, Jeff (Laura) Baker, and Steve (Tiffany) Bailey; brothers, Dick Carr (Romaine-deceased) and Donnie (Brenda) Carr; sister, Betty Wheeler (Randy-deceased); sister-in-law, Elaine Carr; nine grandchildren, Evynn, Colton, Kerison, Kierigan, Emma, Ariana, Justin, Donna and Barb; eight great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many friends and extended family. She worked as a soft goods buyer in the campus bookstore of NKU for 21 years. She was well-known and well-liked by everyone on campus. In 1996 she was awarded the Regents Distinguished Service Award. After she retired from NKU in 1999, she was a substitute teacher at Campbell County Schools and a reading mentor at Campbell Ridge Elementary School. Jackie was an avid sports fan. Besides her love of the NKU Norse, she loved UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds (for the last 15 years, Joey Votto was her main man). She had a love of music and listened to Josh Groban often. She was very involved with her church, St. Paul’s UCC, loved to travel with her friends, was in a canasta group, NKU retiree birthday group, and served on the social committee for the Granite Springs community. Jackie had a beautiful soul – her heart and her door were open to everyone. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1 N. Jefferson St., Alexandria, KY at 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1 N. Jefferson Street, Alexandria, KY 41001.