Obituaries » Jacqueline R. Foppe Andrews

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Jacqueline Rose Foppe (nee. Andrews), 90, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away on Monday, January 18th at Eastgatespring of Cincinnati. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Jackie loved her family and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, be it for 5 or 50 people. Jackie loved bingo and outings to the racetrack and the boat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Foppe & son, Frank Foppe. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Virginia Jump; son, John (Sherrie) Foppe; grandchildren, Allen (Julie) Jump, Joshua (Becky) Jump, Stefanie Foppe, John Michael Foppe, Amy (Kenneth) Schutzman; great grandchildren, Allen Jump, Rosie Jump, and Baby Schutzman on the way. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 23rd at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove St., Alexandria, KY 41001 or Special Olympics of NKY, P.O. Box 393, Florence, KY 41042. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.