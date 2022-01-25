Obituaries » Jacqueline F. De Bruyn

Jacqueline Faye De Bruyn, age 76 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 25, 2022. Jacqueline was born on April 8th, 1945 in North Hampshire, England and raised by her late parents; Harry and Gladys McCall. Jacqueline’s favorite thing to do was to go camping at Cave Run lake with her husband. She was an incredible mother and wife to her children and beloved husband.

Jacqueline is preceded in death by her brother in law, Jerome Hoobler.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Peter De Bruyn, her siblings; Daryl (Marilyn) McCall, and Carol Hoobler, her children; Sharon Bailey, Sonya (Tim) Inabnit, Jeff De Bruyn, and Robin De Bruyn, her grandchildren; Brittney and Beau Inabnit, Daylan and Tanner Bailey, Jessica De Bruyn, Rachael (Billy) Wagner, Angela De Bruyn, James Loveless, and Amber Ashcraft, 17 great grandchildren; Ryder, Colson, Nolan, Aydan, Mason, Addilynn, Garrison, Cayden, Matthew, Colin, Tyler, Jacob, Joseph, Carter, Lucas, Kaylee, Payton, numerous nieces and nephews, and close brother and sister in laws. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Jacqueline will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, Kentucky. Jeff Perry will hold a service for Jacqueline starting at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky.