Jacqueline D. Mason

Burial Date: May 11, 2023

Jacqueline Doyle Mason, 79, of Ludlow passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.

Jacqueline was born on February 2, 1944, in Hazard, Kentucky to Clarence Elzie and Martha Spencer Doyle. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, UK Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Mason in 2002; son, Leslie Mason in 2019; and her parents.

Survivors include sons, Christopher Mason and Curtis (Charlene) Mason; daughter in law, Susan Mason; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Leon (Jeannie) Doyle, Roger (Carol) Doyle, Billy Doyle; and sisters, Mary Ann (Roy) Sandusky and Carrie (David) Zimmerman.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.