Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017

Jacqueline Carol Hill (nee Hampton), age 81, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was the owner/operator of Jacqueline’s Village Lounge & Steakhouse for over 30 years. Jacqueline is survived by her loving daughter, Vicki (Chris) Burney; brother, Gary (Mary Jeanne) Hampton; grandson, Devon Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braden Louallen; aunt and uncle, Gloria and Ralph Kunkemoeller. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Hill and granddaughter, Amanda Maxwell.

Graveside service and burial will take place Monday, December 27, 2021 at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY) at 1:00 PM.