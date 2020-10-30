Obituaries » Jacqueline C. Cupp

Burial Date: November 9, 2020 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 461 Elm Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 19 times















Jacqueline “Jacqui” Craig Cupp, 58, of Ludlow passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home.

Jacqui was a Register Nurse, spending much of her career as a traveling nurse.

Survivors include her husband, Ronnie W. Cupp; daughters, Shawna Feltner and Emily Cupp; sons, Anthony Sebastian and Ronnie A. Cupp; sisters, Margo Molinas, Merry Lancaster, Lori Ard, Sharon Blackburn, Connie Capple and Dawn Matthews; brothers, John Craig, Mike Craig, Daniel Connley and Billy Connley; special niece, Jessica Craig; 13 grandchildren, Christian Allen, Alexia Allen, Adam Allen, Rosalie Esteppe, Makayla Sebastian, Madison Sebastian, Mickael Sebastian, Mason Sebastian, Abigail Craig, Trenton Cupp, Cade Cupp, Christian Gauldin, Jr. and Trinity Craig; and a great grandson, Roy Esteppe, Jr.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. to 1:OO p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private.