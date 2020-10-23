Obituaries » Jacob M. Erpenbeck

Burial Date: October 28, 2020 1680 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

















Jacob Michael Erpenbeck, 24 years of age passed away suddenly on Friday October 23, 2020. Jacob was the loving son of Wayne and Donna Erpenbeck. Dear brother of Brittany (Oscar) Nolan ,(Harper and Olivia), Tyler Erpenbeck, Brayden (Meg) Erpenbeck (Carter). Loving grandson of Raymond and Carol Erpenbeck. Jake also leaves behind his loving dog Camden. Visitation Wednesday From 4:30 pm until 7:00pm at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has requested memorial donations instead of flowers to : Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011.