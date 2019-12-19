Obituaries » Jacob C. McIntosh

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: December 28, 2019 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Dec. 28, 10 a.m.

Jacob Craig McIntosh, 31 of Berry, Kentucky passed away on December 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jacob was born March 17, 1988 in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Jacob worked as a maintenance technician for Peter Cremer North America Co., Cincinnati, Ohio. He loved working on cars, watching the Bengals and playing with his kids. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn McIntosh. Jacob is survived by his mother, Joyce (nee Qualls) and step-father Jimmy Tippitt, sister, Andrea (Scott) Atkins, brother, Brian (Kym) McIntosh, daughters, Rylee McIntosh, and Camryn McIntosh, The Love of his Life, Michelle Prewitt, his bonus children, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice.