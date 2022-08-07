Obituaries » Jackie Weeks

Burial Date: August 12, 2022 A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, August 12th starting at 4pm for visitation with services at 6pm at Fares J. Radel at 5950 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH.

Jackie Weeks, 86, passed away on August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She was born on May 6, 1936, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Alfred and Viola Holford. She worked for the Sisters of the Poor for many years and retired at age 62.

Although she lived in Cincinnati most of her life, she moved to Estero, Florida for the past 6 years and just came back to live in Cincinnati in March so that she could enjoy visiting family and friends. Jackie was a kind woman and had dozens of friends… she is loved by all. She is known for her generosity and always had a sweet treat ready for anyone who visited. She is survived by her daughter Patti Massey (Allan), and sons Mike Moloney (Linda), Tony Weeks (Angie) and Tim Weeks (Angie). Her son Doug Hewitt passed away 3 years ago in a tragic accident. Jackie has a total of 43 descendants including 3 great, great grandchildren.

