Obituaries » Jackie Ross

Burial Date: April 24, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 April 24, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 108 times















Jackie Ross (Hawkins) of Latonia passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021 at the age of 66. Jackie had a successful 25+ year career at Duke Energy. She enjoyed meeting with friends at her Duke Energy Retirement Luncheon Group and the Latonia Luncheon Group. She loved to play card games with friends, especially Euchre. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Powell; grandsons, Caleb and Michael Powell; siblings, Tom Hawkins, Billie Griesinger, and honorary sister, Peggy (Larry) Riley. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12 pm until the Memorial Service at 2 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial donations may be made in Jackie’s name to the United Way or the Salvation Army.