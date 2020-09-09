Obituaries » Jackie Kilburn

Burial Date: September 14, 2020

Jackie Kilburn, Jr., 44, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was a Newport High School graduate and he loved to listen to music.

Jackie was born January 27, 1976 in Fort Thomas, KY to Jackie Kilburn, Sr. and Donna (nee: Miller) Kilburn. He was preceded in death by his Father.

Jackie is survived by his Mother, Donna Kilburn, Sister, Angie Kilburn, Nieces, Jacklyn Powers & Heather Kilburn, Great Niece, Amelia Kilburn, Great Nephew, Hector Martinez Kilburn.

Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Rob Roy officiating.

Burial will take place in the Kilburn Family Cemetery in Falmouth, Kentucky.