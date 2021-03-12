Obituaries » Jackie Bloomfield Wright

Services are private.

Jackie Bloomfield (nee. Wright), 84, of Newport, passed away on Friday, March 12th at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was a homemaker. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Edna (nee. Derrick) Wright and sister, Shirley Bryan. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Bloomfield; daughters, Debbie (Rick) Windhorn, Melissa Ann Walburg, Sandy (Bob) Groneck, Patti (the late Rick) Groneck & Jennifer Kelly; sons, John (Bonnie) & Rich (Amy) Bloomfield; 17 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or Pendleton County Animal Shelter, 1314 Bryan Griffin Rd., Butler, KY 41006.