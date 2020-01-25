Obituaries » Jack Wilde

Burial Date: February 1, 2020 St. Patrick Church 3280 Mills Road Taylor Mill, KY Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Jack Wilde, age 91, of Independence passed away Saturday morning, January 25, 2020. He retired after 21 years as a Maintenance Supervisor at the VA Hospital. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and Irish Rovers. He belonged to the Snow Birds Bowling League.

He was pre-deceased by his wife-Lorna Ruef Wilde; sister Ann Arnold; brothers Walt and Everett Wilde. He is survived by two daughters Barbara Amand and Kristina (Gregory) Schwartz. Eight grandchildren- Joseph (Rachael) Schwartz, Benjamin (Cori) Schwartz, Anne (Kyle) Bohannon, Adam (Kelly) Arnett, Amy (Bill) Hahnel, Matthew Arnett, Molly (Andrew) Farler and Sarah (Paul) Mason; fourteen great-grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

Visitation 9-10:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Saturday, February 1, 2020 all at St. Patrick Church, 3280 Mills Road, Taylor Mill. Interment at St. Cecilia Cemetery.