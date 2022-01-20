Obituaries » Jack V. Alfred

Burial Date: January 26, 2022 Oak Ridge Baptist Church 6056 Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 26, 12 p.m.

Jack Vernon Alfred, 88, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home. Jack was born in Latonia, KY on October 27, 1933. He was a retired construction worker and worked at the Greater Cincinnati Airport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora “Flo” Alfred (nee Prewitt); parents Lytle and Erma (nee Adams) Alfred; two siblings, Margaret Alfred and Corporal Dan Alfred (who was killed and missing in action in North Korea). All through his life Jack has been active with groups pertaining to veterans who are Missing in Action. Jack is survived by a nephew, James Michael (Joy) Obel. Visitation Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Byron Lile officiating. Interment to follow in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.