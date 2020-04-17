Obituaries » Jack Reckers

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Jack Reckers, 70, of Covington, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. He was a retired maintenance worker with Towne Properties in Cincinnati and enjoyed gardening.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Steffen Reckers.

Survivors include his spouse and best friend, Maggie Nyhan; daughter, Sarah (Jason) Prieshoff of Edgewood; brother, Joseph Reckers of Walton; grandchildren, Jacob and Jaxson; nephews, Jeff, Chad, Corey and Craig; nieces, Kim, Holly and Kerry; and several cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus the services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.