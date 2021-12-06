Obituaries » Jack R. Anderson

Jack Ralph Anderson Sr., age 95, and a longtime resident, of Alexandria, KY passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at his sister’s residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Reading, Ohio on March 12, 1926, to William Henry and Eula (Lovins) Anderson. He retired from the Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company after 28 years at the early age of 55 to farm with his brother Norm. They formed “The Anderson Brother’s Farm.” Those left to celebrate his life are: children, Judy, Jerry (Terry), Bill (Nancy), Wanda and Jack Jr. (Sobeida); sisters, Annabell Trapp and Barbara Gilb; 10 grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of loved ones, friends, and neighbors. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Georgia in 1986 after 35 years of marriage. He lost both parents, both brothers Harold and Norman and sisters Lucille and Evelyn. Jack continued to live on his own until his recent hospital admission for heart related issues. Jack was an Honored WWII Combat Veteran of the 28th Regiment 5th Marine Division and was a Purple Heart recipient, serving on Iwo Jima. He was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion, V.F.W., D.A.V., as well as Masonic Past Master. Jack was also a longtime member and Emeritus Deacon of the Persimmon Grove Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Persimmon Grove Baptist, 10471 Persimmon Grove Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Persimmon Grove Cemetery.