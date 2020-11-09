Obituaries » Jack R. Anderson

Burial Date: November 13, 2020 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Nov. 13, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















Jack Raymond Anderson, 73 years of age passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Truly a family man, Jack was a loving husband to Jody (Kennedy) Anderson for nearly 49 years. He was the devoted father of Heather Anderson and Heidi Anderson. Adoring grandpa of Tre Anderson, Jazmin Anderson, and Jada Humphrey. Dear brother to James Anderson and Joe Anderson. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. His parents, John Anderson and Ann Hill, as well as his sister Annette Dickerson, preceded him in death.

Jack was a proud Army Veteran. He was a member of the Independent Soft Drink Workers Union and retired from Coca–Cola after 44 years of service. An avid fisherman, Jack proudly served as President of Boone Lake Club for several years. Among his greatest achievements was his sobriety, of which he celebrated his 41st anniversary on November 1st.

Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 11:30 am. Memorial donations are suggested to: New Perceptions in honor of Wilma Kennedy: 1 Sperti Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.