Obituaries » Jack L. Driskell, III

Jack Lyman Driskell III “Trey”, age 35, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 in his home. Trey was born on October 8, 1985 in Covington, KY.

Trey had a love for music that began as a young child and continued throughout his life. He took part in his school choir at Beechwood High School and developed into a talented song writer. He was an avid sports fan, dedicated to the Bengals unconditionally. He was a protective brother, a loyal friend, a loving son, but most importantly was a good and decent person with a caring heart.

Trey’s greatest role of his life was that of a father. Together with his significant other, Carol Sullivan, brought seven beautiful lives into the world.

Trey is remembered by his children, Malia, Jack, AJ, Addi, Ezra, Luca, and Lilly Driskell; the mother of his children, Carol; his parents, Jack Lyman Driskell II, and Kelly Hunter (Dana Hunter); his grandparents, Kathy Courtney-Wachter, Joan and Bob Carey; his siblings, Dani Hunter (Vic Sharp), Dax and Lexi Hunter, as well as many other loving friends and family.

Those who knew Trey can tell you that he could always be found with a smile on his face, a song in his heart, and a kind word to offer. Trey loved his family dearly and was greatly appreciative for everyone in his life. Trey will live on in our hearts forever.

A private family service to celebrate Trey’s life is scheduled for Monday May 3, 2021. The family asks for your compassion and forgiveness at this time as occupancy is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. If so wish, flowers and well wishes can be sent to the Florence Nature Event Center, 7200 Nature Park Drive, Florence KY 41042.