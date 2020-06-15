Obituaries » Jack E. Tyner

No services.

Jack Edgar Tyner, Ft. Mitchell,–71, passed away peacefully at Hospice Center of St. Elizabeth on Monday, June 15. Born in Kissimmee, Florida Jack was preceeded in death by his dear parents, Margaret Claytor and Edgar D. Tyner. He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Julie (Hackman) of 45 years, his son Christopher and daughter Bridget (Saroya) as well as his daughter in law Roxann and son in law Sumir. Additionally Jack leaves behind two grandchildren, Carson Jack and Elizabeth Kaur as well as a brother, Thomas Tyner, and sister, Leann Lott in addition to many extended family members. Jack also leaves behind, Max, the family dachshund who accompanied him until the end of life. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Jack moved to Northern Kentucky and was the proud owner and operator of Northern Kentucky Tractor and Equipment for close to 35 years. An avid golfer, Jack spent much of his free time on the links and especially enjoyed the courses at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Jack was a true family man and valued his wife, children, and grandchildren above all else. He would do anything to help even with the smallest of requests no matter the circumstances. He strived to make those around him happy and was a robust problem-solver no matter the circumstances. His engaging personality, unique wit and lasting enjoyment surrounding the small things of life will live on amongst those who knew and cared for him. No public services will be held. Jack desired to spend eternity on the golf course and will have his ashes spread at one of his favorite golf courses in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina at a later date.