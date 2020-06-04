Obituaries » Jack E. Cook

Services are private.

Jack E. Cook, 94, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Jack retired as Director of Engineering after 35 years at Trailmobile and he became a consultant to the commercial trailer industry for another 15 years. He was a graduate of Holmes High School and the University of Kentucky with an Electrical Engineering degree. Jack was also a lifelong dog lover and avid gardener. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps, flying on 19 missions in a B-17 over Germany.

Jack was beloved husband to the late Dolores Cook (nee Stein) for 55 years. He was also preceded in death by his 2 grandsons. He was a loving father to his 5 children, Tom (Cathy), Jim (Roxanne), Patty Flanary (Walker), Dave (Ann), and Pam Schuck (Robert Kevin).

Additionally, he was loving grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services for Jack will be private.